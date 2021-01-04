Marico’s December quarter update brings cheer; stock up 3%

For investors, the good news is that the Marico stock has done well in recent months. On the flip side, this also means valuations are not really cheap, suggesting investors are factoring in a good portion of the optimism into the price. So far, the shares have increased by about 19% from their pre-covid highs seen in January 2019 on NSE. Currently, the stock trades at almost 43 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.