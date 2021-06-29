Marico’s food business potential makes stock outlook appetizing

“In the past, Marico’s relative valuations to peers have improved when non-Parachute brands deliver strong growth. We expect this over FY21-23 with the Saffola foods expansion," said analysts from Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 28 June. The broker’s base case for Saffola foods revenues by FY24 is around ₹740 crore. “However, there is a path to reach the management target of ₹850 crore, with one more category entry, and faster ramp-up in honey and soya chunks," the Credit Suisse analysts said.