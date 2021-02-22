Marico’s foray into instant noodles good, but not a gamechanger for the stock

ICICI Securities Ltd believes that Marico's (now) aggressive and (somewhat) scale-oriented approach in food segment can lead to revenues of Rs800-1,000 crore by FY25. The broking firm in a report on 19 February, added that, “Instant noodles is an about Rs6,000 crore category where we believe Marico intends to participate in the premium-end, which is about 10% of the category. Let's say, if it achieves a 20% share in this segment, it will reach its objective of Rs100 crore revenue from this new business line."