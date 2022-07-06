Marico Ltd’s business update for the quarter-ended June (Q1FY23) indicated downtrading across products in essential categories on account of increased inflationary pressures. Saffola Oils volume fell by double digits year-on-year (y-o-y) as consumers shifted their preference from premium to mass segment in edible oils. Plus, it didn’t help matters that Q1FY22 had a high base owing to the increased in-house consumption.

Oats also saw high in-house consumption in the base quarter, which meant the food portfolio reported a weak performance. Further, the fall in consumption of immunity-led categories such as honey added to the woes. The rural markets continued to see weak demand.

On the other hand, premium discretionary categories performed better helped by a low base and lower impact on consumption in the upper income consumer segment. Premium personal care also saw strong demand.

Overall, the upshot is that volumes in the India business dropped in mid-single digits versus last year. This compares with 1% growth in domestic volumes in Q4FY22. Excluding Saffola Oils, India business clocked a small growth in volume in Q1FY23, said the company.

However, all the international markets continued the strong momentum seen in Q4FY22 and hence international business delivered high-teen constant currency growth in Q1FY23. Consequently, consolidated revenue was higher marginally y-o-y.

On the margin front, the prices of key commodities such as copra saw steady fall in the quarter. But prices of edible oil and crude oil remained on the higher side. Therefore, the company expects the Q1FY23 gross margin to be on the same level sequentially but expand y-o-y. In Q4FY22, gross margin improved by nearly 80 basis points to 44.5%. One basis point is 0.01%. It also anticipates operating profit to grow y-o-y.

But increasing competitive intensity from Dabur India in hair oils, and from Adani Wilmar, Emami in edible oils are key risks for Marico. “The company is likely to face price deflation in both Parachute coconut oil and Saffola edible oils. Besides, demand for immunity products is likely to be low," said analysts at Edelweiss Securities in a report on 5 July.

However, given strong growth potential and a healthy return on equity of 30%, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services opine that Marico’s valuations are inexpensive. The company trades at about 38 times its estimated FY24 earnings, according to Bloomberg data.

The much-needed diversification could lead to higher multiples than in the past, added analysts at Motilal Oswal.