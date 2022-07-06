Marico’s Q1FY23 update shows volume is a sore point2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 11:53 AM IST
- Excluding Saffola Oils, India business clocked a small growth in volume in Q1FY23, said the company.
Listen to this article
Marico Ltd’s business update for the quarter-ended June (Q1FY23) indicated downtrading across products in essential categories on account of increased inflationary pressures. Saffola Oils volume fell by double digits year-on-year (y-o-y) as consumers shifted their preference from premium to mass segment in edible oils. Plus, it didn’t help matters that Q1FY22 had a high base owing to the increased in-house consumption.