Marico’s Q1FY23 update shows volume is a sore point

On the margin front, the prices of key commodities such as copra saw steady fall in the quarter. But prices of edible oil and crude oil remained on the higher side. Therefore, the company expects the Q1FY23 gross margin to be on the same level sequentially but expand y-o-y. In Q4FY22, gross margin improved by nearly 80 basis points to 44.5%. One basis point is 0.01%. It also anticipates operating profit to grow y-o-y.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}