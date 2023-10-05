Marico’s Sep quarter update is yet another disappointing tale
The company said that its domestic volumes grew in ‘low single digit’ as rural demand recovery remained subdued due to rising food prices and scanty rains.
Marico’s September quarter business update makes for disappointing reading, coming as it does after a muted June quarter. The company said that its domestic volumes grew in “low single digit" as rural demand recovery remained subdued due to rising food prices and scanty rains. Small wonder, Marico’s shares fell by nearly 5% on Thursday on NSE.
