Marico’s Q2  update fails  to lift  spirits

Against this backdrop, the primary reason for flattish y-o-y operating margins is the double-digit rise in advertisement and promotion expenses. Moreover, to increase volumes and capture market share, Marico has passed on the benefit of falling input costs to consumers even as it absorbed high-cost inventory. Saffola Oils’ volume performance reflects this, clocking high single digit growth. This follows a cut in retail prices in line with the correction and reduced volatility in vegetable oil prices. In Q1, Saffola Oils’ volume had dropped by around 20% y-o-y.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}