Marico’s Q4 update shows volume growth is on track

Marico’s Q4 update shows volume growth is on track2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Sustained demand recovery is crucial for a revival in investor sentiment. Shares of the company are down 13.5% from their 52-week high of ₹554.35 apiece seen in September. If the looming risk of El Niño plays out, it could weigh on investors
For Marico Ltd, the March quarter (Q4FY23) marked the third consecutive period of year-on-year (y-o-y) volume growth in its India business. The fast-moving consumer goods company’s quarterly update for Q4 said that volumes grew in mid-single digit. Growth in Q2 and Q3 was at 3-4%.
