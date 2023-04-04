Marico’s Q4 update shows volume growth is on track

To be sure, sustained demand recovery is crucial for a revival in investor sentiment. Shares of the company are down 13.5% from their 52-week high of ₹554.35 apiece seen in September. If the looming risk of El Niño plays out, it could weigh on investors. El Nino leads to a hotter summer and weaker monsoon, and as a result adversely impacts rural economy where demand is currently on a weak footing.