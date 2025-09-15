Margins shrink as paint firms splurge on brand wars and visibility
Summary
With capex cooling, India’s paint sector is shifting focus to distribution, brand recall, and customer trust. Dealers, margins, and innovation will define the festive season’s winners.
India’s paint industry is shifting gears. With capex spending cooling, the battle for distribution, brand recall, and customer trust is intensifying. Established players and new entrants are vying for market share ahead of the festive season.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story