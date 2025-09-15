“The company continues to expand its dealer network month-on-month and has seen enrolment of large dealers," said Elara Securities (India) report dated 8 September. It is scaling-up with new initiatives, such as: paint assurance for one year (getting good acceptance among contractors and architects; PaintCraft, a painting service is launched and likely to scale-up across India; introduction of financing scheme to consumers, a first-of its-kind initiative; and exploring UltraTech’s network selectively, added the Elara report.