Stocks are holding on to gains but need more positive triggers for the upswing to persist. The much-delayed government’s stimulus package 2.0 could provide the necessary filip. Much, though, will depend on the contours of the stimulus and the size of the package. In the coming week, industry and inflation data will be announced. They are hardly expected to provide any cheer.

Internationally, relentless liquidity by central bankers has lifted markets even with the huge unemployment numbers in the US. The 2008 playbook is being revisited. While the support for stocks is fine, true pain can be seen in micro earnings.

Economic indicators and earnings releases so far have not been encouraging. With only 10 days lockdown in March, some Q4 results released last week belied analysts’ expectations. So, with the entire April in lockdown, how the first quarter figures will pan out will be anyone’s guess.

Some of what could show up in the Q1FY20 figures can be seen in the services Purchase Managers’ Index announced last week. The single-digit contraction in services PMI shows that the Indian economy could contract sharply. In fact, the PMI is an early indicator of stress and its effects on output. Since it surveys big companies, the pain in smaller businesses is likely to be more acute.

Additionally, a sharp deceleration in economic output is expected from data to be announced this week. Furthermore, the Wholesale Price Index is expected to contract due to tepid core activity. However, food prices are expected to be high, as day-to-day food items are turning pricier.

Meanwhile, India’s largest company Reliance Industries Ltd has been able to rope in another investor. Silver Lake’s investment here, in fact, is at a premium to the Facebook deal. With the focus on stake sales and a rights issue in the pipeline, Reliance’s plans to deleverage its balance sheet is on the right track.

FMCG company Marico Ltd has shown a better growth rate than some of its peers and lower raw material prices added some gloss. Ahead, volume growth will be watched, of course, as demand is constrained.

But a slowdown can be seen even with large financial services companies. SBI Life Insurance reported a fall of about 13% in annualized premium equivalent for the fourth quarter. Investors must watch for how the company delivers growth through its digital channels now.

Meanwhile, the bit of positive cheer for GSK Consumer’s minority shareholders comes just when required. They seemed to have made decent returns on the holdings.

Nevertheless, the market remains cautiously optimistic. The easing of the lockdown will see economic activity pick up, but how much of it will translate into earnings growth remains to be seen. Crude prices have increased, showing the markets are expecting demand to rise again.

The 10-year G-sec yield has fallen below 6% for the first time in 2020. This will support equity markets and corporate profits due to lower interest costs. The narrative in the equity market seems to be that even while FY21 may be bad, a sharp recovery in FY22 may be the dim light at the end of what could be a long tunnel.

