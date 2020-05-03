The return of global volatility and the slowdown in domestic economic activity may once again haunt domestic investors. Stocks are expected to see a sharp increase in volatility this week after President Trump said he was considering new tariffs on Chinese goods. The announcement caused a rumble in global markets and could also mark a U-turn in sentiments, which so far had helped the markets rally past levels of 9800.

The mood may further turn sombre after two of India’s biggest companies reported weaker-than-expected earnings growth last week. Hindustan Unilever Ltd announced a massive 7% drop in volume growth, while profits of Reliance Industries Ltd were hit due to a significant decline in margins.

Next week also kicks off with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index numbers. The data will reveal how much India’s manufacturing has been impacted due to the lockdown. In March, the PMI numbers showed an expansion coming at 51.8 as year-end sales and stocking boosted economic activity. The lockdown also came into effect towards the end of March. Much of April, though, has been under a complete lockdown while economic activity coming to a standstill.

Additionally, auto sales have stalled in April with all but a few tractors being sold. Industry leader, Maruti Suzuki Ltd’s zero sales in April and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd’s marginal sales of tractors were expected though the market’s reaction may not be good. The situation in India seems to be worse because of the highest levels of lockdown as compared to other global economies.

Meanwhile, HUL’s announcement of a massive 7% drop in underlying volume growth in the March quarter was a bit of a surprise, compared to a 5% growth in the first nine months of the fiscal. This may be even suggesting that growth started to dip even before the lockdown. This could also be due to a slower rural growth due to liquidity issues with trade channels.

Besides, Reliance Industries Ltd’s gross refining margin of $8.9 per barrel, significantly better than the Singapore Complex margin of $7.7 per barrel, was not enough to lift profits at the petrochemicals giant. While digital services saved the day accounting for about 23.9% of the company's operating profit, RIL’s traditional energy businesses are expected to bear the brunt of covid-19 related disruptions

Furthermore, Reliance Industries also announced a large rights issue last week to reduce net debt on its books, which may take out some of the liquidity from the market.

Further, the slower movement of goods and services have impacted toll collection. With project execution hit and toll collections low, the steady growth seen in infrastructure firms is at risk.

While banks like Axis Bank Ltd made higher provisions towards covid-19, the lender has given a grim assessment of the ground situation saying that the lockdown may result in a hit to asset quality.

While the government is easing restrictions in green zones, economic activity will increase, but may not be enough to lift earnings enough for corporates. In fact, a vast number of companies in the stock market may reel under losses, which the markets may still not be factoring in. Sure, some of the global stimulus measures have caused markets to rally, but India’s stimulus measures are not seen as adequate enough to raise domestic business activity. All this raises the risk of Indian markets, while the recent jump may be running ahead of the economic reality.

