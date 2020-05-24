Markets are heading into choppier weather as financials begin to bite

Further, the RBI has not announced any restructuring mechanism. “We are a bit disappointed with this. We feel though the RBI will revisit this in due course. Additionally, there were no sector-specific measures targeted to improve transmission. Our view has been that rate cuts beyond a level is not going to help push transmission. The negative outlook on GDP growth with no definitive numbers is not unexpected, and in a way, reflects the uncertainty," said Amit Khurana, head of equities, Dolat Capital Market Ltd in a note.