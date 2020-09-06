Markets are on the back foot, soft flows could aggravate conditions

MUMBAI : The weak US market, global tech correction, weak GDP, and border tensions with China have played spoilsport with the markets rise. This will continue to keep stocks on the edge this week. Investors are also taking some money off the table. Markets are overbought, while valuations are stretched.

In a recent note, Jefferies India analysts said: “Nifty is up 57% from 23rd Mar lows. The 1-year forward Nifty EPS has seen a downgrade of 26% since then, although it is up 1.6% since bottoming 3 weeks back. The 1-year forward Nifty PE at 21.1 times on consensus earnings was last seen only during the tech bubble of 2000." Of course, When adjusted against the risk-free rate, valuations appear reasonable, notes Jefferies.

Even then, caution is warranted. The June quarter GDP was a nightmare. The Indian economy contracted more than 23%, more than expected. The informal sector, which is not captured in official GDP data, continues to reel under the pandemic. In fact, other indicators point to more pain ahead.

In August, the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rebounded to the expansion zone crossing crucial 50-mark for the for the first time since March. However, the dismal state of Indian services providers, took a toll on overall business activity. Consequently, the Composite PMI data is still in the contraction zone at 46 in August.

Further, the goods and services revenue collections, which fell 12% year-on-year basis, for July collected in August, didn’t give much hope of recovery.

On macros, industrial production and manufacturing output data will be released this week. Some of this will show an improvement over the last release, but India’s manufacturing is still operating below peak capacity.

Interestingly, passenger vehicle sales showed a sharp improvement in August. A pick-up in sales has been due to personal mobility needs. Manufacturers are also re-stocking inventory channel in anticipation of a pick-up in festival season sales. However, it remains to be seen if this demand persists.

On the corporate front, the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing in the loan moratorium case till 10 September. Accounts not declared as non-performing assets as on 31 August will not be declared so until further orders.

As for the much-awaited telecom case, the SC has directed telecom companies to make 10% upfront payment of their AGR dues, with the rest of the payments to begin from 1 April 2021. It will give Vodafone Idea a shot at survival. Also, the firm is looking to raise resources.

On the earnings front, Coal India Ltd’s Q1 was hit hard by covid-19. A pick-up will hinge on increasing offtake, which further depends on the power sector.

Page Industries Ltd’s results were soft.

JK Cement Ltd announced its results last week, which saw an improvement in market share.

Further, Bengaluru-based IT services company Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd’s initial public offer (IPO) will open on 7 September. It will close on 9 September and the company has fixed the price band at ₹165-166.

Meanwhile, Sebi’s new margin system, which is applicable even on selling old shares, is impacting trading volumes. Analysts caution that the mid and small-cap segment would see heightened volatility and lower liquidity given this new trading norm.

However, inflows will decide the market’s course given absence of major developments on the home front. So far this calendar year, both foreign investors and domestic investors have been net buyers in Indian equities. But given the volatility, investors should keep their fingers crossed.

