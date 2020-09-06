Markets are on the back foot, soft flows could aggravate conditions

In a recent note, Jefferies India analysts said: “Nifty is up 57% from 23rd Mar lows. The 1-year forward Nifty EPS has seen a downgrade of 26% since then, although it is up 1.6% since bottoming 3 weeks back. The 1-year forward Nifty PE at 21.1 times on consensus earnings was last seen only during the tech bubble of 2000." Of course, When adjusted against the risk-free rate, valuations appear reasonable, notes Jefferies.