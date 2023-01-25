Markets down over 1%, awaiting cues from budget, US Fed3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Banks and financial services stocks pulled down the markets as oil & gas, energy, infrastructure, realty index also saw significant corrections.
The Indian markets saw significant volatility on the derivatives expiry day on Wednesday as weak global cues also influenced. The session ended with deep cuts as short seller Hindenburg raised concerns over the Adani group’s debt position.
