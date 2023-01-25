Markets down over 1%, awaiting cues from budget, US Fed

Experts feel that a major trigger is necessary for the markets to break this range either on the upside or the downside. The two major events ahead in the next week on 1 February, i.e. the budget and the Fed decision on interest rate can influence the markets and help break the indices out of the narrow range, said analysts. While a good budget and positive commentary from the US Fed can help markets break out of the upper band. However, any negative budget proposal like raising the rate of long-term capital gains tax or a worse-than- expected hawkish Fed can break the lower end of the range, feel experts

