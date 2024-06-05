Will markets' focus turn to earnings, finally?

Despite Wednesday’s gains, concerns linger. Investors will take cues from the government and cabinet formation in the next few days. Beyond that, there are concerns the BJP may find it tough to push aggressively on transformational reforms under a coalition government owing to increased reliance on allies this time compared to the single-party majority seen in the previous two terms. As such, the broad policy direction may not materially change, but a potential tug-of-a-war between driving consumption and capital expenditure (capex) could keep equity investors on tenterhooks.