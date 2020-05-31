Markets looking to consolidate as the economy gradually opens up

The Nifty 50 is optimistic heading into the next week, and may continue as investors turn to the positives of an economy that is re-opening more of its businesses. Given that we have entered a crucial phase, the focus now is on how much business activity can be recovered after the lockdown. The two-month lockdown was severe, but most companies are expected to show a sharp recovery.

Still, the coming 1-2 quarters remain crucial. Some companies with heavy fixed costs will be faced huge losses and impairments. But the market seems to be taking all this in its stride. The broader market has been playing catch up with the Nifty, despite some of these companies being hit hard. While the Nifty 50 is just about 2.84% away from its April 30th highs, the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Nifty Small-cap 100 are about 1.7% and 1.8% away from there.

But the recent upswing shows that the disconnect between the economy and markets is widening. Next week’s manufacturing and services PMI will perhaps show slowing economic growth. Though, there’s likely to be some pick up in these figures after the easing lockdown in May. India’s Q4 GDP growth of 3.7% dragged FY20 GDP growth rate to 4.2%, much lower than the initial expectations of 5% plus.

But this may be the last of the positive numbers this calendar year. “We believe that Q1 will be the only positive y-o-y growth quarter for the economy in 2020. In Q2, we expect growth to plunge to -18.2% y-o-y, primarily reflecting the frontal impact of two months of lockdown," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities in a note to clients.

Of course, not until we see the pandemic start to slow will the macro story begin to play a greater role in the stock markets. For now, the huge stimulus and strong domestic inflows are big influences.

But more importantly, corporate earnings will be the focus in the coming quarters. On this count, the recently declared Q4 earnings have been disappointing. More than half the Nifty 50 companies have declared earnings. Most have belied analysts’ expectations. Indications are that coming quarters may see more earnings downgrades.

Banks are crucial to the recovery, but they will require more capital infusion. Despite recent mergers, PSU banks' capital positions are weak. Hence, banking stocks may continue to weigh on the markets.

Some companies like Dabur have seen a disruption. The 14.6% volume slowdown has been a big surprise for a consumer staples company.

But others such as ITC are one step closer to becoming FMCG giants. The firm’s acquisition of Sunrise Foods is a positive development for its non-cigarette business.

Besides, pre-monsoon buying from rural India have kept cement prices up. This has had a positive impact on cement stocks.

Pharmaceutical companies such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Lupin reported in-line Q4 earning. Pre-stocking helped sales, but a further pickup in volumes will be key to their fortunes.

TVS reported decent Q4 numbers. But investors will be watching for the pick-up discretionary buying when the economy opens further.

Coming back to markets, the Bank Nifty’s rebound at lower levels is encouraging showing that the market expects more reforms here. Another positive keeping the markets perked up is the timely arrival of the monsoon.

Geopolitical tensions between the US and China are high, so that could weigh on the markets. Foreign investors have participated in QIP offerings and bulk sales this past week purchasing stocks worth ₹6610 crore. Domestic buying has again picked up in May after a lull in April. Last week, domestic investors’ purchased stock worth ₹6362 crore showing that investors are a bit more optimistic on the recovery. That’s perhaps is likely to ease the pressure on risk assets.

