Markets looking to consolidate as the economy gradually opens up

Still, the coming 1-2 quarters remain crucial. Some companies with heavy fixed costs will be faced huge losses and impairments. But the market seems to be taking all this in its stride. The broader market has been playing catch up with the Nifty, despite some of these companies being hit hard. While the Nifty 50 is just about 2.84% away from its April 30th highs, the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Nifty Small-cap 100 are about 1.7% and 1.8% away from there.