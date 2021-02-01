Markets love FM’s decisive vote for growth in Budget 2021

There was a fair bit of nervousness in the stock markets ahead of the Union budget . The Nifty 50 index had lost around 7% in seven trading sessions, and all that the markets were hoping for was that there will be no unpleasant surprises such as a covid cess or a wealth tax. But not only was there no bad news, but it also turned out that there were a number of things to cheer.

The primary among them was the decisive vote for growth in the budget. While bond markets traders trembled when it emerged that the fiscal deficit was pegged as high as 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) for this fiscal, and 6.8% for FY22, stock market traders were rubbing their hands in delight. The rallying cry on Dalal Street has been, “Growth will take care of the fiscal deficit." In other words, their message to the finance minister has been, “Prioritise growth and worry less about the fisc."

While the headline fisc numbers attest to this line of thinking, there is more to it than meets the eye. Certain off-budget food subsidies are now back in the budget, adjusted for which the like-for-like fiscal deficit number is around 6.2% of GDP in FY22. “(This) gives the government’s fiscal deficit projections greater credibility," Rahul Bajoria, an economist at Barclays Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said.

Another positive is that the quality of spending is much better. Capital expenditure has been budgeted at 2.5% of GDP in FY22, up from around 1.6-1.7% in preceding years. What’s more, capex is being ramped to 2.3% of GDP in FY21 itself, with even absolute spends being far greater than budgeted estimates from a year ago.

A new development financial institution is in the works to fund infrastructure projects, and spending on health infrastructure is being increased. On the other hand, outlays for social welfare spend have been cut as a proportion of GDP.

There is also optimism about the focus on growth being maintained in the medium-term. “The finance minister has said they expect to reach below 4.5% fiscal deficit only by FY26. It should be noted that this is still 100 basis points higher than the FRBM target. This means that fiscal consolidation will start from FY22, the government is willing to live with higher deficit to boost growth until FY26," says Tushar Pradhan, chief investment officer, HSBC Global AMC.

And while there is a cleaning up of the books on the expenditure side, the revenue numbers are looking more believable than some earlier occasions. The disinvestment target is set at Rs1.75 trillion, lower than the Rs2.1 trillion target set a year ago. This is despite a larger number of companies in the proposed disinvestment/privatization list, and new avenues for asset sales such as road investment trusts (InvITs) and sales of land banks.

“The estimated FY22 revenue receipt growth of 15% is moving in tandem with the nominal GDP growth assumption of 14.4%, and takes into account some tax buoyancy that we are seeing on the ground," said Tanvee Gupta Jain, India economist at UBS Securities.

“Overall, we believe the government has factored in a significant buffer around spending and is not projecting a very sharp increase in revenues either, thus making risks of fiscal slippage small. If India’s economy experiences a stronger cyclical recovery, we think there could also be scope for faster consolidation in the fiscal balances than currently projected," says Bajoria. In other words, it isn’t the all-out growth budget some equity market participants would have hoped for. But as pointed earlier, the clear preference for growth over prudence has been sufficient to ignite animal spirits on the Street. The Nifty 50 index ended the day 4.74% higher, its highest jump on a budget day in over two decades.

Apart from the encouraging budget numbers, there were reform announcements such as a new securities market code, increased foreign investment limits for insurance companies, privatization of two banks, and the creation of a special purpose vehicle to support bond markets during times of distress. All told, the government’s positive stance towards growth and reforms is what has got the markets excited.

