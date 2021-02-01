Markets love FM’s decisive vote for growth in Budget 2021

“Overall, we believe the government has factored in a significant buffer around spending and is not projecting a very sharp increase in revenues either, thus making risks of fiscal slippage small. If India’s economy experiences a stronger cyclical recovery, we think there could also be scope for faster consolidation in the fiscal balances than currently projected," says Bajoria. In other words, it isn’t the all-out growth budget some equity market participants would have hoped for. But as pointed earlier, the clear preference for growth over prudence has been sufficient to ignite animal spirits on the Street. The Nifty 50 index ended the day 4.74% higher, its highest jump on a budget day in over two decades.

