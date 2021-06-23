Markets may be flying high, but India Inc’s earnings upgrades go missing

“Since March 2021, for the Nifty universe, consensus earnings estimates for FY22/FY23 have been revised up by 3.6%/2.7%. This has been led by metals. Excluding metals, FY22/FY23 consensus earnings estimates for the Nifty universe have changed by -0.8%/0.4%," said the Nomura report. In other words, barring metal firms, earnings estimates have largely been flat for the rest of the market. An analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd shows that among the stocks it covers, there were 1.6 firms where earnings were downgraded by over 5%, for every firm where earnings were upgraded by over 5%.