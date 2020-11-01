Markets may remain choppy on US election outcome despite an earnings recovery

The US election draws to a nail-biting close this week with the US President Trump closing in on Biden’s lead in opinion polls. But the race is not over until its over, and could well spill over into the coming weeks if the results don’t put up a clear winner. That’s likely to keep the pendulum swinging both ways for the markets. Of course, in the longer run, the Indian markets may just ignore the election outcome. India’s big technology companies have exhibited decent growth rates despite the policies of Donald Trump to restrict H1-B visas in America.

Joe Biden may be good for emerging market currencies and equities though even though both the Democrats and the Republicans are likely to push for a huge fiscal stimulus. A Trump win could once again see the increase in aggressive trade a geopolitical stance, which could impact equities in the medium term. This would in turn mean that dollar assets could remain strong, including gold due to the aggressive foreign policy.

The Indian markets have been under pressure lately due to the US elections. Global markets volatility has dampened the enthusiasm for stocks lately. The post stimulus gains are shrinking due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the US and Europe and the uncertainty surrounding the economy after another lockdown. That could keep Indian markets choppy for some.

The uncertainty around the world market would diminish once US elections are out of the way. But investors are now more likely to react to fundamentals and earnings growth rather than sentiments. As the broader market is richly valued at a price-earnings multiple of about 34 times trailing 12-month earnings as per data from the NSE. So, the markets could also take cues for the ongoing earnings season.

The early results coming in are encouraging. The Nifty 50 companies that have released their earnings so far show that profits are up 10% year-on-year, which is marginally ahead of the Street’s expectations. Factoring this, analysts are likely to upgrade their Nifty 50 targets for the next year.

Infrastructure and engineering companies are also showing an impressive growth. Larsen & Toubro earnings growth has been backed by good order inflows. Tata Motors Ltd has also put up an impressive performance, thanks to the return to profitability of Jaguar Land Rover. Bharti Airtel Ltd too did well in Q2. The insurance companies have also put up a tidy show. SBI Life Insurance Ltd delivered on growth, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Ltd’s profits grew better. Besides, pharma companies like Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are following up their good start to the year.

The start to the festival season shows the momentum is building up for autos and two-wheelers. All this is expected to keep market sentiments buoyed.

In addition, a November end re-balancing to the MSCI Emerging Market index is likely to increase India’s weights by 60 basis points in the index, which could result in passive flows amounting to nearly $2 billion in Indian stocks.

Further, the government has announced that the ‘interest on interest’ waiver for small borrowers will be credited back to their accounts by lenders, which could further boost festival season spending and even sentiments in the coming months.

Still, global equity market sentiments are a sour point. A resurgence of covid-19 cases across Europe has started to unnerve global markets. Mobility restrictions being imposed in France and England. That should keep sentiments in check for now. But even while there are plenty of short-term hurdles, the longer horizon is beginning to look better.

