Markets may remain choppy on US election outcome despite an earnings recovery

The US election draws to a nail-biting close this week with the US President Trump closing in on Biden’s lead in opinion polls. But the race is not over until its over, and could well spill over into the coming weeks if the results don’t put up a clear winner. That’s likely to keep the pendulum swinging both ways for the markets. Of course, in the longer run, the Indian markets may just ignore the election outcome. India’s big technology companies have exhibited decent growth rates despite the policies of Donald Trump to restrict H1-B visas in America.