Markets may remain volatile in near term1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Analysts expect the stock market to stay choppy and volatile. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers during the week ended 24 March due to the prevailing risk-off sentiment and global headwinds.
NEW DELHI : Interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England, amid the turmoil in the banking sector, kept equity markets under pressure last week, a trend analysts see persisting in the near term.
