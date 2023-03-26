Markets may remain volatile in near term

We feel that the market is in the last phase of consolidation as the interest rate trajectory peaks out in the next couple of months and inflation falls in H2 CY23 and CY24, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. He believes that the banking sector’s uncertainty will not spread to other sectors or the economy, but the performance of the banking sector will be soft. A change in monetary policy from hawkish to neutral and a month-on-month fall in inflation will be the key triggers to watch out for, he added.