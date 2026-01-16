Intraday trades still generate gains in large-cap stocks, though the edge has dulled
Sebi’s tighter margins and options curbs have cut extreme intraday moves among Nifty 100 stocks, with fewer large-cap shares seeing 10%-plus swings in 2025.
Day trading has been under heightened scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which has rolled out a series of measures to curb excessive speculation. The steps appear to be having the intended effect, at least among large-cap stocks, judging by a marked decline in sharp intraday price swings.