The regulatory changes have also reduced the number of Nifty 100 stocks that recorded at least one 10% intraday move during the year, to 23 in 2025 from 58 in 2024. Mazagon Dock again stood out, registering more than 10% moves in eight sessions during the year, down from 15 such instances in 2024. The shipbuilder has typically seen sharp price action around government policy announcements and large order wins. Adani group companies also remained relatively volatile, with five group firms recording at least one 10% intraday move in 2025.