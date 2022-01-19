Markets tank again on weak global cues

Rising US treasury yields also emerged as a major concern for markets, and investors will keep a close eye on the US Fed’s moves on interest rate hikes and liquidity tapering. “The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 9 basis points to 1.86%, the highest since the start of the pandemic. As the Federal Reserve moves to counteract the surge in inflation, investors have started selling bonds, which pushes yields higher," said Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities. “In the past we observed that volatility in market persists till Fed anno-unces the first rate hike, post that it settles down and flow in equities resumes," he added

