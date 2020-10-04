Markets to shift focus to Trump recovery and corporate earnings

Global and Indian stock markets’ rise got derailed late last week after US President Donald Trump tested positive for covid-19. Trump’s infection fallout could of course keep the markets choppy for some time. But given the liquidity gush, stocks may start to recover along with a Trump recovery.

The sluggish US jobs growth may also raise the clamours for a second stimulus a notch higher. The US authorities were closer to hammering out a figure last week, but not it could depend on how soon Trump recovers. Some of the liquidity could no doubt find spill over to equity markets and prop it up over the coming weeks. Foreign portfolio investors seem to be once again beginning to rachet up stock purchases in India after knocking off some holdings in the previous week.

Besides, expectations from the coming earnings season have inched up a notch after several indicators showed encouraging rebound. Passenger vehicle and two-wheeler sales growth were robust. India’s manufacturing sector also recovered. The headline Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) soared to a more than an eight-year high of 56.7 in September. August goods and services tax collection recorded a 10% month-on-month rise, showing that business activity is closer to normalising. As for forthcoming data, the Services PMI may also show a rise, but whether it will be similar to the Manufacturing PMI remains to be seen.

Hence on the back of demand recovery, the second-quarter numbers will certainly be better for several sectors that were hit. Some of the supply chain disruptions are clearing up for corporates. Profit growth is likely to improve significantly and could lower the over-blown valuation of the markets.

TCS will kick off the earnings season with hopes running high. Accenture reported improved revenue growth in IT outsourcing in the quarter ending August.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra unlock phase 5 of ‘mission begin again’ has permitted theatres to reopen with 50% capacity. This pulled up stocks of PVR and INOX Leisure, but the stocks are still way below pre-covid highs.

But the good news is that the IPO market is buzzing again. Some new IPO listings happened at significant premiums. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd’s shares listed at a premium of 115% to its offer price, while Computer Age Management Services Ltd’s stock debuted at a 23% premium.

The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd’s IPO saw a record subscription for PSU firms. This shows that domestic investors are flush with liquidity. . For other IPOs such as UTI AMC Ltd the response was lukewarm.

But several long-time listed stocks such as ITC Ltd have not been able to gain investor confidence, despite a steady improvement in its FMCG business.

Meanwhile, the troubles at Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd are a concern for both depositors and shareholders.

The government also announced that it will shoulder the interest on interest cost for loans below ₹2 crore. This could spell good news for banking stocks and lower the uncertainty.

Coming back to the broader markets, investors are pinning hopes on a strong revival in festival demand. However, apprehensions whether the demand will persist beyond the festival season still remains.

Amid a tepid employment outlook, demand could taper down. The PMI sub-index tracking employment has remained in the contraction zone for six months straight. Then again, India is one the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis, which is showing no signs of going away. So, a bit of caution will do no harm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via