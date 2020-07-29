Maruti’s operating loss should make investors rethink expensive valuations

Production and sales were severely impacted by the nationwide lockdown, with volumes falling 81% year-on-year (y-o-y). This led to an unusual loss of ₹863.4 crore at the Ebitda level. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation. One can argue that the loss was more or less in line with the Street’s estimates, but given some of the recent earnings surprises by some companies, such as in the cement sector, investors’ hopes had risen. “Since 24 March, Maruti and other stocks have rallied very sharply, and these bad results will give an opportunity for investors to book profit and wait for better entry points," Arjun Yash Mahajan - head- institutional business at Reliance Securities said.