Maruti’s passenger vehicle volumes need to persist to support valuations

MUMBAI: The wheels are chugging along nicely so far for passenger vehicles. An initial expectation that there would be a lull in sales post the festival season is less of a concern now for the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ltd. But while the shares of MSIL have jumped 13% in the past month, it still faces headwinds of commodity price hikes that could offset volume growth.

No doubt, sales of passenger vehicles continue to remain steady which can be seen from the registration data. Jefferies India noted that registrations in states tracked showed a 13% year-on-year growth in the last two weeks. “The industry witnessed a good festive season but there were concerns that demand might come off sharply post festivals. The continued growth in registrations in recent weeks should help alleviate those concerns," said analysts at Jefferies.

To be sure, inventory levels are also sliding lower post the festival sales, while the pent-up demand has also more or less normalised. Of course, the sustainability of demand remains key but given the need for transportation in rural and urban segments post the lockdown, sales of passenger vehicles are likely to stay on track.

“Demand is driven by first-time buyers (50% of total) and additional car buyers (28%), whereas replacement demand (22%) continues to be weak," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a client note.

But note that the passenger vehicle segment could face some headwinds in the form of higher input costs. While steel prices have already seen a sharp rise, a further increase in steel prices cannot be ruled out. Further, other input costs are also seeing an increase.

In addition, the costs savings seen in the first half could get counterbalanced as marketing costs and other operating expenses return. This could further impact Maruti’s margins in the coming quarters. The benefits of operating leverage could play out for Maruti, but for that volumes have to stay in high gear.

MSIL may take some price hikes in the coming quarters while discounts are also expected to reduce. But this could also impact sales and volume pick up in the coming months, which is another risk. Hence, it’s important that a strong volume growth persists in the coming quarters.

The Maruti stock trades at an average price-earnings multiple of about 28 times FY22 earnings, which is historically on the higher side.

