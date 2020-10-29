Maruti's Q2 numbers reveal the effects of down-trading in car sales

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd hasn’t been able to build up on the post-covid momentum and the pick up in sales of passenger vehicles. The firm’s revenues fell marginally short of the Street’s estimates which could be attributed to the down-trading in car sales. The scrip recoiled about 1.5% on Thursday, and could come under a cloud if the festival sales don’t turn about to be as per expectations.

Maruti’s Q2 rise of about 10.4% year-on-year revenue growth has been slower than the Street’s expectations due to the lower average selling prices. The average selling price is down by about 6% sequentially. Part of this could be because of higher sales of low-end cars due to personal mobility needs. “Note some downsizing has been seen in the past few months after covid-19 lockdown was lifted as buyers looked for low-variant models for personal mobility needs. “This points to some element of down-trading with customers preferring lower variant models within a similar vehicle category," said ICICI Securities in a client note.

One positive is that passenger vehicle volumes have been on the mend. Maruti sold about 3.93 lakh units during the quarter, which was up 16.2% y-o-y. A sharp increase has been seen in domestic volumes at about 18.6% y-o-y, while exports shrunk marginally. Of course, all eyes are on the upcoming festival season and whether volumes could see further increase. Maruti has been operating at high capacities in the past few months after the lockdown has opened up, and inventory channels have been stocked up to a large extent.

Maruti’s operating margins of about 10.3% were just about in-line with the Street’s expectations. While some cost savings were seen due to lower promotion expenses, an increase in commodity prices kept a lid on margin expansion. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

While the Maruti stock has been rising on the back of improved volume growth, the stock has not been able to scale its pre-covid level highs. Investors will still be looking for improved festival season sales in the coming months as pre-festival stocking and wholesales continue to rise. Given that there has been a notable downsizing, a margin pickup in the coming months may be difficult as expenses could also normalized.

Besides, Maruti’s valuations also shot up considerably in the past few months due to lower earnings growth. The stock’s trailing one year forward earnings multiple is at about 46 times earnings as per Bloomberg data, which seems on the higher side. A noticeable pickup in high-end car variants would be needed in the coming months to support valuations.

NSE BSE 132500 listElement-graph-11603969218202-132500

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via