Maruti's Q2 numbers reveal the effects of down-trading in car sales

One positive is that passenger vehicle volumes have been on the mend. Maruti sold about 3.93 lakh units during the quarter, which was up 16.2% y-o-y. A sharp increase has been seen in domestic volumes at about 18.6% y-o-y, while exports shrunk marginally. Of course, all eyes are on the upcoming festival season and whether volumes could see further increase. Maruti has been operating at high capacities in the past few months after the lockdown has opened up, and inventory channels have been stocked up to a large extent.