Maruti shares may see near-term pressure on poor results, muted demand outlook

Similarly, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services, in a note, said these earnings are slightly negative for the stock. "However, MSIL should hold the pole position, owing to an increase in share of petrol vehicles, focus on new products and network expansion. Our checks indicate a new product pipeline including gasoline S-cross, XL5 UV-styled hatchback, BS6 diesel models, Jimny off-roader UV, electric hatchback, 800cc hatchback, new UV (over 4m), among others over the next two years. We have a Buy rating on the stock."