Maruti struggles to keep pace with investors’ great expectations in Q3

Give them an inch, and they’ll take a mile. As if it wasn’t enough that Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) beat the pandemic blues and reported a 13% year-on-year growth in volumes, the Street was baking in improved profit margins as well in its earnings estimates. Maruti’s share price is now well above its pre-pandemic high, and an earnings upgrade was, after all, necessary to justify the rise.

But as it turns out, Maruti reported a drop in profit margins instead and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose only 5.9% year-on-year. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, for instance, had estimated earnings to rise as much as 27% yoy on the back of operating leverage benefits.

The key reason for the drop in margins was a rise in input costs. Adverse commodity prices limited the benefits of rising sales volumes for the company. The prices of steel, aluminium and precious metals have been on a rise. To pass on the same to customers, the company needs to resort to price hikes. But price hikes can only be gradual in a post-pandemic world, where income levels have been hit. “EBIDTA margin contracted yoy to 9.5% (versus estimates of 11%) led by adverse commodity prices and forex rates," analysts at Dolat Capital said in a note to clients.

Also, the current volume growth is being led by rising sales of entry-level cars, whereas sales of higher-priced models are yet to see a rebound. This can have an impact on marins as well. The good news is that the green shoots on the economic recovery are visible after the covid-19 related lockdown impact. But the company is careful on taking price hikes as they could have a bearing on sales volumes. The December’20 quarter sales were also helped by festive demand and hence demand the trend in subsequent quarters will be crucial for determining the quantum of price hikes for passing on the higher costs.

The drop in profit margins imply that there may be earnings downgrades instead of upgrades, and hence the Maruti stock corrected by over 3% on Thursday.

The outlook on volumes remains strong. Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities Ltd expects double-digit volume growth in FY22, on the back of higher demand for personal vehicles post the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via