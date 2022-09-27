SUV play will bring Maruti benefits – just not enough

While all this is good, rising traction for SUVs could pose a risk to the hatchback segment, where Maruti has a large presence. Here, weak rural demand offers no solace thus weighing on overall market share. Moreover, the uncertain element in this story would be the new and exciting electric vehicle (EV) offerings and how they are received. Maruti has been a laggard in EVs so far, which is a looming concern. As Kotak’s analysts said in a report on 27 September, “Given multiple born-electric EV launches by competitors with higher range in the coming years, rapid expansion of charging networks in top-10 cities and battery EVs being a superior technology than strong hybrids, we believe that the adoption of strong hybrids in the more than ₹15 lakh price point segment may not pick up significantly."