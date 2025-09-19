Chart Beat | Will Maruti's price war on small cars turn the tide? It's cutting deeper than the GST drop.
Maruti Suzuki has cut prices beyond GST benefits on its entry-level cars, aiming to reverse a five-year slide in market share amid an SUV-led shift in consumer tastes.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced that starting 22 September, it will fully pass on the recent reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates on automobiles to its customers. The company, India's largest car manufacturer, has lowered prices across its entire vehicle lineup.