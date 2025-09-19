Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Markets / Mark To Market/  Chart Beat | Will Maruti's price war on small cars turn the tide? It's cutting deeper than the GST drop.

Chart Beat | Will Maruti's price war on small cars turn the tide? It's cutting deeper than the GST drop.

Pallavi Pengonda

Maruti Suzuki has cut prices beyond GST benefits on its entry-level cars, aiming to reverse a five-year slide in market share amid an SUV-led shift in consumer tastes.

GST rate cuts: Maruti Suzuki has decided to pass on the full benefits of the tax cuts to its customers. The passenger vehicles will witness price cuts up to 1.29 lakh on ex-showroom prices. (File Photo: HT)
Gift this article

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced that starting 22 September, it will fully pass on the recent reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates on automobiles to its customers. The company, India's largest car manufacturer, has lowered prices across its entire vehicle lineup.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced that starting 22 September, it will fully pass on the recent reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates on automobiles to its customers. The company, India's largest car manufacturer, has lowered prices across its entire vehicle lineup.

The most significant price cuts are on entry-level models like the Alto, S-Presso, and Celerio, with more modest reductions for larger vehicles such as the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Invicto.

The most significant price cuts are on entry-level models like the Alto, S-Presso, and Celerio, with more modest reductions for larger vehicles such as the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Invicto.

Also Read | Alto vs Punch: Can a GST cut put hatchbacks back on the road?

“Based on our calculation, while weighted-average price reduction due to GST should have been about 6.5%, the company has taken an average price reduction of about 7.5% due to much higher price cuts in the entry segment cars," analysts from Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) said in a report dated 18 September. Note that the actual price decrease for consumers would depend on how the discounts on Maruti’s cars are calibrated.

This strategy is a direct response to the declining demand in the entry-level car segment. This segment has been losing market share due to weak income growth, rising costs, and a growing consumer preference for SUVs. As a result, Maruti's overall market share has been shrinking over the past five years (see chart), with the entry segment being the most affected.

Attention will now shift to the effectiveness of these steep price cuts, as the company waits to see if they encourage car purchases among the lower-income population and, in turn, boost its market share.

Also Read | In charts: Auto sales revival may ride on GST overhaul

Nomura's analysts highlight the dual-edged nature of this strategy. While the initiative could initially impact the company's average selling prices (ASPs) and near-term profit margins (potentially by as much as 100 basis points), it also holds the promise of long-term gains. If the consumer response is positive, the increase in sales volume could improve Maruti's market share and operating leverage.

The market's immediate reaction to the price cuts has been favourable. Maruti's shares hit a new 52-week high of 16,060 apiece on Friday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi is a senior editor at Mint and heads the Mark to Market team. This column covers wide-ranging topics related to the stock markets, offering in-depth analysis of financial reports of companies. She writes and edits across verticals, covering the breadth of the Indian stock market. Pallavi has done her masters in management studies, specializing in finance.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.