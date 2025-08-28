Maruti Suzuki's EV export push: Why it may be a winning strategy for investors
Maruti Suzuki's entry into electric vehicle manufacturing marks a significant milestone for the automaker and its investors. With ambitious plans for exports and a growing domestic EV market, this could be a game-changer.
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock made another high of ₹14,895 on the NSE on Thursday after it finally entered the electric car manufacturing race. While some of the gains may have been in anticipation of the inauguration of its electric vehicle plant in Gujarat, the stock has rallied by 14% since 14 August on potential cuts in the goods and services tax rates.