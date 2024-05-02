Maruti Suzuki SUVs have surpassed competitors, but dominance is another matter
Summary
- After being caught unawares by the SUV craze, Maruti overtook Mahindra to become India's largest SUV maker in the first half of FY24. It’s now looking to replicate its small-car supremacy in this space, but its hatchback sales are struggling.
If someone told you a couple of years ago that Mahindra’s SUV Scorpio would one day outsell Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level hatchback Alto, you may have questioned their sanity. But the unthinkable actually happened in FY24, when 1,41,462 Scorpios (both the N and classic models) were sold, compared to 1,11,955 Altos, revealing a tectonic shift in the Indian automotive market.