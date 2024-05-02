Maruti Suzuki SUVs have surpassed competitors, but dominance is another matter

But as car enthusiasts know only too well, a gleaming machine can sometimes be hiding several niggles under the hood. The company’s Q4 numbers were a case in point. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 40% year-on-year to ₹4,685 crore but missed analysts’ estimates. More importantly, the Ebitda margin of 12.3% trailed consensus estimates of 12.8%. The margin miss was led by a one-off 60-basis-points impact related to CSR and material costs, coupled with reduced CNG vehicle production owing to a shortage of components.