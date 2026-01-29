Maruti margins look weak on paper, but per-car profitability holds up
Summary
Margin compression appears sharper due to pricing and cost pass-through, but per-car profitability remains stable even as steel costs, export risks and valuation concerns weigh on sentiment.
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has slipped from its 52-week high of ₹17,370 seen earlier this month and fell a further ~3% on Thursday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story