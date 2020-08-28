The recovery in the automobile sales is likely to continue in August even as worries about long-term demand persist. Companies are not only meeting demand but are also building inventories in the retail network for the upcoming festive season.

The passenger vehicle industry is expected to return to the growth path in August after falling sharply in the last couple of months. Analysts at Nomura Research and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd project a double digit growth in passenger vehicle sales, partly aided by a favorable base.

Two wheeler sales are projected to almost reach the year ago levels with the industry estimated to clock a low single digit decline or growth. Tractors are expected to continue their strong run.

148 listElement-graph-11598612431174-148

Industry leaders Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd are expected to lead the recovery. Maruti is estimated to clock double digit sales growth. Hero is expected to post 8-10% growth while domestic two-wheeler sales of Bajaj Auto Ltd, TVS Motor Co Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd (Royal Enfield) are estimated to mimic the sector trends.

Social distancing norms and limited availability of public transport are driving the sales of personal vehicles. Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki have a wider presence and larger share of low priced products (entry level) in their product portfolios and are therefore witnessing a faster recovery.

“Our industry interactions indicate that retail sales have largely come back to pre covid-19 levels in passenger vehicles, albeit on a low base. However, two-wheeler retail sales are still at ~80% levels. We expect the momentum to continue in September as well, but the base will be much higher, especially for passenger vehicles," analysts at Nomura said in a note.

Going ahead, many fear that once the covid-19 led demand ebbs, the structural issues that had adversely impacted the automobile sales in FY20 could return to haunt again. “At the moment, demand is very strong. However, beyond the next six months or so, structural problems would come to the fore," R C Bhargava, chairman, Maruti Suzuki said at an investor meet organized by Motilal Oswal.

Transmission to BS VI emission norms and hike in insurance and state levies drove up the vehicle acquisition costs for consumers. Plus, income levels have dropped, which pose a threat to medium term sales. “Household income growth has slowed down considerably due to investment and job challenges," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note. “Automobile volume growth will require continuous increase in affordability over time through higher household income." In short, these concerns may weigh on sentiments for auto stocks that have appreciated quite a bit lately.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated