Maruti Suzuki hit a speed bump in Q1, but a smoother road lies ahead

Maruti Suzuki India’s June-quarter (Q1 FY27) operating revenue surged 36% year-on-year to ₹52,456 crore on the back of a 29% jump in volumes to 683,000 units. However, Ebitda declined 7% to ₹4,311 crore as margin contracted sharply to 8.2% from 12% in the same quarter a year earlier.
Maruti Suzuki India’s June-quarter (Q1 FY27) operating revenue surged 36% year-on-year to ₹52,456 crore on the back of a 29% jump in volumes to 683,000 units. However, Ebitda declined 7% to ₹4,311 crore as margin contracted sharply to 8.2% from 12% in the same quarter a year earlier.
The West Asia war was primarily to blame, having raised the prices of key raw materials including energy, gas and aluminium, as well as logistics. Maruti thus prioritized supply continuity over profitability, shortening vendor settlement from 90 to 30 days. This ensured quicker reimbursement for vendors amid high commodity costs and kept production uninterrupted. But the tradeoff was that Maruti had to absorb those high costs in its own books much earlier.
The West Asia war was primarily to blame, having raised the prices of key raw materials including energy, gas and aluminium, as well as logistics. Maruti thus prioritized supply continuity over profitability, shortening vendor settlement from 90 to 30 days. This ensured quicker reimbursement for vendors amid high commodity costs and kept production uninterrupted. But the tradeoff was that Maruti had to absorb those high costs in its own books much earlier.
As the company reverts to a 90-day settlement-cycle over the next few quarters, that margin hit should reverse. Besides, if commodity prices fall, as they already have in the case of aluminium, margin expansion should also flow through faster.
In addition, Maruti implemented a modest 0.5% price hike in June, with another planned for August. These adjustments are expected to expand margins in the second quarter. Encouragingly, demand has remained robust despite the higher prices. Volumes grew 34% year-on-year in July, led by strong sales in utility vehicles and compact-to-midsize cars, which effectively offset a 5% decline in exports.
Meanwhile, the missing piece of the puzzle—capacity—also fell into place. Maruti had struggled to fully capitalize on last year’s GST cuts, which made small cars more affordable, as its plants were already operating near full utilization. This explains why the stock rallied almost 30% after the GST cuts were announced on 15 August 2025, only to give up all of those gains in early 2026.
Smoother production ahead
Production bottlenecks are beginning to ease. Maruti commissioned its second plant at Kharkhoda in Q1FY27 and added a fourth assembly line in Gujarat in July. Together, these expansions add 500,000 units of annual capacity, raising the company’s total installed capacity to 2.9 million units. Management expects both facilities to reach full utilization within four to five months, with the new Gujarat line dedicated to EV powertrains.
Maruti’s product innovations are paying off, too. The recently launched compact SUV Brezza has been getting about 2,000 bookings a day, and seven more SUVs are in the pipeline for 2030. The company sold 219,000 UVs last quarter, up 35% year-on-year. Its sales in both GST slabs—18% and 40%—surpassed the industry’s, bulking up its market-share by 230 basis points to 41.2%. A sustained market-share recovery is likely to drive a re-rating of the stock, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Meanwhile, dealer inventory was at just 13 days despite record dispatches, well below the company's preferred one-month level and reducing concerns of inventory build-up. Management reiterated its 10% domestic volume-growth guidance.
Exports were another pleasant surprise. While industry-level passenger vehicle exports fell over 8%, Maruti's exports rose nearly 29% year-on-year, supported by diversified markets including South Africa, Japan and Europe, which offset weakness in the Middle East. Management targets 15% compound annual growth in exports until FY31.
Sure, commodity inflation, a shorter settlement cycle, and unfavourable currency moves could weigh on margins for a couple of quarters. But if capacity ramp-up and product traction hold up, Nuvama Research expects the stock to re-rate upwards from its FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 24.