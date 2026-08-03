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Maruti Suzuki hit a speed bump in Q1, but a smoother road lies ahead

Ananya Roy
3 min read3 Aug 2026, 06:05 AM IST
Maruti reduced its vendor settlement cycle from 90 days to 30 days to ensure supply continuity, bringing higher costs onto its books sooner.
Maruti reduced its vendor settlement cycle from 90 days to 30 days to ensure supply continuity, bringing higher costs onto its books sooner.(Reuters)
Summary

Slashing vendor settlement terms and high input costs squeezed June-quarter margins, but price hikes, easing capacity constraints, and robust SUV demand point toward a strong rebound.

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Maruti Suzuki India’s June-quarter (Q1 FY27) operating revenue surged 36% year-on-year to 52,456 crore on the back of a 29% jump in volumes to 683,000 units. However, Ebitda declined 7% to 4,311 crore as margin contracted sharply to 8.2% from 12% in the same quarter a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki India’s June-quarter (Q1 FY27) operating revenue surged 36% year-on-year to 52,456 crore on the back of a 29% jump in volumes to 683,000 units. However, Ebitda declined 7% to 4,311 crore as margin contracted sharply to 8.2% from 12% in the same quarter a year earlier.

The West Asia war was primarily to blame, having raised the prices of key raw materials including energy, gas and aluminium, as well as logistics. Maruti thus prioritized supply continuity over profitability, shortening vendor settlement from 90 to 30 days. This ensured quicker reimbursement for vendors amid high commodity costs and kept production uninterrupted. But the tradeoff was that Maruti had to absorb those high costs in its own books much earlier.

The West Asia war was primarily to blame, having raised the prices of key raw materials including energy, gas and aluminium, as well as logistics. Maruti thus prioritized supply continuity over profitability, shortening vendor settlement from 90 to 30 days. This ensured quicker reimbursement for vendors amid high commodity costs and kept production uninterrupted. But the tradeoff was that Maruti had to absorb those high costs in its own books much earlier.

Also Read | Wartime edge for CNG at Maruti; EV expansion from September

As the company reverts to a 90-day settlement-cycle over the next few quarters, that margin hit should reverse. Besides, if commodity prices fall, as they already have in the case of aluminium, margin expansion should also flow through faster.

In addition, Maruti implemented a modest 0.5% price hike in June, with another planned for August. These adjustments are expected to expand margins in the second quarter. Encouragingly, demand has remained robust despite the higher prices. Volumes grew 34% year-on-year in July, led by strong sales in utility vehicles and compact-to-midsize cars, which effectively offset a 5% decline in exports.

Meanwhile, the missing piece of the puzzle—capacity—also fell into place. Maruti had struggled to fully capitalize on last year’s GST cuts, which made small cars more affordable, as its plants were already operating near full utilization. This explains why the stock rallied almost 30% after the GST cuts were announced on 15 August 2025, only to give up all of those gains in early 2026.

Also Read | Govt defends fuel blending push amid questions on ethanol economics

Smoother production ahead

Production bottlenecks are beginning to ease. Maruti commissioned its second plant at Kharkhoda in Q1FY27 and added a fourth assembly line in Gujarat in July. Together, these expansions add 500,000 units of annual capacity, raising the company’s total installed capacity to 2.9 million units. Management expects both facilities to reach full utilization within four to five months, with the new Gujarat line dedicated to EV powertrains.

Maruti’s product innovations are paying off, too. The recently launched compact SUV Brezza has been getting about 2,000 bookings a day, and seven more SUVs are in the pipeline for 2030. The company sold 219,000 UVs last quarter, up 35% year-on-year. Its sales in both GST slabs—18% and 40%—surpassed the industry’s, bulking up its market-share by 230 basis points to 41.2%. A sustained market-share recovery is likely to drive a re-rating of the stock, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Meanwhile, dealer inventory was at just 13 days despite record dispatches, well below the company's preferred one-month level and reducing concerns of inventory build-up. Management reiterated its 10% domestic volume-growth guidance.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Maruti Suzuki is a late EV entrant: Can it zip ahead?

Exports were another pleasant surprise. While industry-level passenger vehicle exports fell over 8%, Maruti's exports rose nearly 29% year-on-year, supported by diversified markets including South Africa, Japan and Europe, which offset weakness in the Middle East. Management targets 15% compound annual growth in exports until FY31.

Sure, commodity inflation, a shorter settlement cycle, and unfavourable currency moves could weigh on margins for a couple of quarters. But if capacity ramp-up and product traction hold up, Nuvama Research expects the stock to re-rate upwards from its FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 24.

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Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketMaruti Suzuki hit a speed bump in Q1, but a smoother road lies ahead

Maruti Suzuki hit a speed bump in Q1, but a smoother road lies ahead

Ananya Roy
3 min read3 Aug 2026, 06:05 AM IST
Maruti reduced its vendor settlement cycle from 90 days to 30 days to ensure supply continuity, bringing higher costs onto its books sooner.
Maruti reduced its vendor settlement cycle from 90 days to 30 days to ensure supply continuity, bringing higher costs onto its books sooner.(Reuters)
Summary

Slashing vendor settlement terms and high input costs squeezed June-quarter margins, but price hikes, easing capacity constraints, and robust SUV demand point toward a strong rebound.

Gift this article

Maruti Suzuki India’s June-quarter (Q1 FY27) operating revenue surged 36% year-on-year to 52,456 crore on the back of a 29% jump in volumes to 683,000 units. However, Ebitda declined 7% to 4,311 crore as margin contracted sharply to 8.2% from 12% in the same quarter a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki India’s June-quarter (Q1 FY27) operating revenue surged 36% year-on-year to 52,456 crore on the back of a 29% jump in volumes to 683,000 units. However, Ebitda declined 7% to 4,311 crore as margin contracted sharply to 8.2% from 12% in the same quarter a year earlier.

The West Asia war was primarily to blame, having raised the prices of key raw materials including energy, gas and aluminium, as well as logistics. Maruti thus prioritized supply continuity over profitability, shortening vendor settlement from 90 to 30 days. This ensured quicker reimbursement for vendors amid high commodity costs and kept production uninterrupted. But the tradeoff was that Maruti had to absorb those high costs in its own books much earlier.

The West Asia war was primarily to blame, having raised the prices of key raw materials including energy, gas and aluminium, as well as logistics. Maruti thus prioritized supply continuity over profitability, shortening vendor settlement from 90 to 30 days. This ensured quicker reimbursement for vendors amid high commodity costs and kept production uninterrupted. But the tradeoff was that Maruti had to absorb those high costs in its own books much earlier.

Also Read | Wartime edge for CNG at Maruti; EV expansion from September

As the company reverts to a 90-day settlement-cycle over the next few quarters, that margin hit should reverse. Besides, if commodity prices fall, as they already have in the case of aluminium, margin expansion should also flow through faster.

In addition, Maruti implemented a modest 0.5% price hike in June, with another planned for August. These adjustments are expected to expand margins in the second quarter. Encouragingly, demand has remained robust despite the higher prices. Volumes grew 34% year-on-year in July, led by strong sales in utility vehicles and compact-to-midsize cars, which effectively offset a 5% decline in exports.

Meanwhile, the missing piece of the puzzle—capacity—also fell into place. Maruti had struggled to fully capitalize on last year’s GST cuts, which made small cars more affordable, as its plants were already operating near full utilization. This explains why the stock rallied almost 30% after the GST cuts were announced on 15 August 2025, only to give up all of those gains in early 2026.

Also Read | Govt defends fuel blending push amid questions on ethanol economics

Smoother production ahead

Production bottlenecks are beginning to ease. Maruti commissioned its second plant at Kharkhoda in Q1FY27 and added a fourth assembly line in Gujarat in July. Together, these expansions add 500,000 units of annual capacity, raising the company’s total installed capacity to 2.9 million units. Management expects both facilities to reach full utilization within four to five months, with the new Gujarat line dedicated to EV powertrains.

Maruti’s product innovations are paying off, too. The recently launched compact SUV Brezza has been getting about 2,000 bookings a day, and seven more SUVs are in the pipeline for 2030. The company sold 219,000 UVs last quarter, up 35% year-on-year. Its sales in both GST slabs—18% and 40%—surpassed the industry’s, bulking up its market-share by 230 basis points to 41.2%. A sustained market-share recovery is likely to drive a re-rating of the stock, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Meanwhile, dealer inventory was at just 13 days despite record dispatches, well below the company's preferred one-month level and reducing concerns of inventory build-up. Management reiterated its 10% domestic volume-growth guidance.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Maruti Suzuki is a late EV entrant: Can it zip ahead?

Exports were another pleasant surprise. While industry-level passenger vehicle exports fell over 8%, Maruti's exports rose nearly 29% year-on-year, supported by diversified markets including South Africa, Japan and Europe, which offset weakness in the Middle East. Management targets 15% compound annual growth in exports until FY31.

Sure, commodity inflation, a shorter settlement cycle, and unfavourable currency moves could weigh on margins for a couple of quarters. But if capacity ramp-up and product traction hold up, Nuvama Research expects the stock to re-rate upwards from its FY28 price-to-earnings multiple of 24.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuRead more

ses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketMaruti Suzuki hit a speed bump in Q1, but a smoother road lies ahead
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