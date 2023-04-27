Maruti ends FY23 with record profit; pins hope on SUV launches to regain market share2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Loss in passenger vehicle market share due to weak presence in SUVs has been a key concern for investors.
For Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, FY23 seems to have been the tipping point. India’s largest carmaker reported a rebound in its net profit for financial year ended March 2023, after four consecutive years of decline. The automaker’s net profit surged to a record high of ₹8,049 crore, and despite facing headwinds from chip constraints, FY23 wholesale volumes touched a peak of 1,966,164 units.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×