For Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, FY23 seems to have been the tipping point. India’s largest carmaker reported a rebound in its net profit for financial year ended March 2023, after four consecutive years of decline. The automaker’s net profit surged to a record high of ₹8,049 crore, and despite facing headwinds from chip constraints, FY23 wholesale volumes touched a peak of 1,966,164 units.

Moreover, the year saw the launch of sport utility vehicles (SUVs), Grand Vitara and new Brezza, which would aid in the recovery of Maruti’s market share.

Loss in passenger vehicle market share due to weak presence in SUVs has been a key concern for investors. The company’s market share in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment dropped for the third consecutive time to 41% in FY23, according to analysts at Jefferies India. In FY20, the measure stood at 51%, they added.

Looking ahead, Maruti expects to reverse the declining trend in its market share with the launch of two new SUVs, Fronx and Jimny. The company aims to grow its FY24 volumes ahead of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ (SIAM) forecast of 5-7% growth in the passenger vehicle industry.

But, Maruti’s focus on regaining market share has come at a cost. In Q4FY23, the net realization per vehicle remained flat sequentially at ₹622,379. “We believe Maruti Suzuki had to focus both on market share and profitability and accordingly allocate the available semiconductor supply for vehicle production, resulting in limited focus on average selling price," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 26 April.

However, Maruti’s Q4 Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin rose by 70 basis points year-on-year to 10.5% led by operating leverage. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. An improving mix augurs well for margin going ahead.

To be sure, certain headwinds remain. For one, steel prices are inching up, which would weigh on profit margin. Second, chip shortages would have an impact on production in Q1. Further, the company expects demand in the entry level segment to remain flat in FY24. Note that this segment contributes a significant portion to volumes.

But thanks to new launches and an increasing traction in the compressed natural gas segment, Maruti’s order book has risen sequentially by about 13% to 412,000 units. Even so, the trajectory of PV demand needs to be closely watched.

“While demand momentum has slowed in recent months, we see tailwinds from low penetration, aging vehicles-in-use, and a reverse shift from shared to personal mobility, driving 11% CAGR over FY23-25E," said analysts at Jefferies India in a report on 26 April. CAGR is compound annual growth rate.

A rebound in market share and an improving margin could boost sentiment for Maruti’s shares, which are currently down nearly 13% from their 52-week high of ₹9,769 apiece seen in October.

