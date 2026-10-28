Maruti Suzuki’s Q2 paradox: record volumes, shrinking margins

Maruti Suzuki India’s record September-quarter (Q2FY27) sales of 696,654 units, up 26.5% year-on-year, lifted revenue 26% to ₹53,340 crore but failed to offset higher commodity costs. Standalone Ebitda margin contracted 308 basis points (bps) to 8.9%.
Passenger vehicle demand benefited from goods and services tax (GST)-led affordability gains and festive buying. Maruti’s domestic volumes rose 33.6%, with utility vehicles (UVs) growing 52%. Dealer inventory stood at a contained 17 days, including vehicles in transit, helping lift domestic market share by 220 bps to 40.8%.