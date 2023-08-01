For Maruti Suzuki, market share continues to be a weak spot2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 08:57 PM IST
While gross margin was up 50 basis points (bps) sequentially to 27.2%, Ebitda margin fell 120 bps to 9.2%.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s utility vehicles continue to drive sales, rising by 43% month-on-month in July. Utility vehicles formed 34% of the company’s total volumes last month, higher than 25% seen in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Maruti’s total wholesale volume grew by 3% year-on-year to 181,630 units in July.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×