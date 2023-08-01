Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s utility vehicles continue to drive sales, rising by 43% month-on-month in July. Utility vehicles formed 34% of the company’s total volumes last month, higher than 25% seen in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Maruti’s total wholesale volume grew by 3% year-on-year to 181,630 units in July.

Rising utility vehicle share augurs well as this would aid in margin expansion. In Q1, Maruti’s margin story is not all rosy. While gross margin was up 50 basis points (bps) sequentially to 27.2%, Ebitda margin fell 120 bps to 9.2%. Rise in staff costs and other expenses led to a miss in Ebitda margin. Note that employee costs include one-time expense of retention-related payments.

Going ahead, stable input costs would provide support, but rising discounts are worth monitoring. In its earnings call, Maruti’s management noted that discount per vehicle was higher by about 22% sequentially. Also, it is crucial that chip shortage situation improves as this will lead to sales of more sport utility vehicles (SUV), which would lead to better mix and realization. In Q1, Maruti could not produce over 28,000 vehicles due to the shortage of electronic components.

It augurs well that Maruti has a robust order book of 355,000 vehicles as at June end. The orders for recently launched vehicles—Fronx, Jimny and Invicto—formed about 15% of order book. “The recent success of Grand Vitara (9,000-10,000 units per month) and the higher-than-expected order bookings for Invicto are a case in point; customers are considering Maruti’s products as “worthy contenders" even in the above ₹15 lakh segment, where few investors were so far doubting the company’s “right to win"," said analysts at HDFC Securities in a 1 August report.

Having said that, rising competition is a concern especially when Maruti has lost market share. In Q1, Maruti’s market share was 41.6%, lower than 45.4% in Q1FY22. In past five quarters, company’s market share has been range-bound.

“We believe the company will find it challenging to regain lost market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment and is expected to remain around 42% over FY2024-26E, as there are no mass market launches after Fronx and newer launches from competition across the CNG, micro-SUV and mid-size SUV segments," points out Kotak Institutional Equities.

So far in 2023, Maruti’s shares have risen nearly 16%. Hereon, consistent volume growth driven by new launches will aid investor sentiment. But whether this translates into meaningful market share gains remains to be seen.